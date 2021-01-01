From masterpan
MasterPan Black Granite Ultra Non-Stick 7 in Cast Aluminum Sauce Pan with Glass Lid
Advertisement
Masterpan Granite Ultra Non-Stick 7 In Cast Aluminum Sauce Pan With Glass Lid. MasterPan's Granite Series is the perfect compliment to your collection of cookware at home. This series features the highest quality cookware and kitchenware - intelligently designed and durable. Ultra non-stick and scratch resistant: food slides right off this elegant and optimally designed masterlon 2-layer coating; wear-resistant; scratch resistant with high hardness; enhances both durability and cooking performance; ideal for use over high heat with minimum oil or buttercream for those into a healthy diet! Easy to clean: dishwasher safe, smart non-stick surface saves a lot on clean-up time. Modern design with ergonomic stainless steel handle: surface has the appearance of Black Grey marble in interior and exterior; accompanied by a glass lid, an ergonomically designed stainless steel handle for ease and Comfort while cooking, as well as a helper handle for easy lifting; a beautiful addition to your kitchen; optimal size for day-to-day cooking. Even heat distribution: made with professional grade aluminum alloy; conducts heat quickly and evenly with precise temperature control; food cooks thoroughly across the surface of the pan. Induction compatible: flat bottom can be placed evenly over heat source and is suitable for use on all stovetops including induction, glass and gas.