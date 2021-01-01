Rugs USA Gray Granite Ruby Distressed Mist rug - Transitional Round 4'

Bring the look of calming mist into your space! This durable, powerloomed floor covering, evocative of vintage rugs, has just enough color and texture to enrich any room and pairs beautifully with any décor - traditional, modern, or a bit of everything! With an incredibly soft texture underfoot, the look and feel of this floor piece will elevate its surroundings to new heights. Choose from a wide array of shapes. Make the most of your time at home with our pet-friendly and easy to clean area rugs.