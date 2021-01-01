Granham Deep Seating Center Patio Chair with Sunbrella Cushions

Give your backyard a modern and contemporary look with the Luca Deep Seating Center Chair. Sleek, modern, and machine crafted for quality and substance; it features a 2mm thick Aluminum Frame finished with powder coating. As the center chair piece of the Deep Seating Set, be sure to add and mix and match other pieces from the collection to create your custom conversational deep seating set. Features Non-Marking Black Plastic Foot Caps. Cushion pattern and color choice included. Be sure to contact your representative.