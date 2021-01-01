Stacy Adams Granger Wing Tip Lace Boot

The unique Granger Wing Tip Lace Boot combines richly burnished leather with herringbone inlays and a modern two-tone lug sole. Lace-up design. Padded collar and tongue. Leather linings for added breathability. Fully cushioned insole with Memory Foam for all-day comfort. Durable rubber outsole. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 1 lb 2 oz Product measurements were taken using size 9, width D - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.