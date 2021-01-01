From cole haan
Cole Haan GrandPro Rally Golf Waterproof Spikeless Golf Sneaker
Advertisement
You'll be the talk of the club with the Cole Haan Grandpro AM Golf Sneaker with an engineered GRANDFÃAM midsole and a removable OrthoLite sockliner providing responsive cushioning for multi-layered comfort, along with a supportive yet lightweight construction. This style icon will also have you stepping confidently on the green as it features traction and stability with a multi-directional beveled rubber lug design. Lace-up closure. Waterproof leathers keep you dry, comfortable, and on the move. A plush GRANDFÃAM midsole and OrthoLite sockliner provide enough lightweight, flexible cushioning to play round after round. A full-length, multi-directional rubber traction pattern takes you from first tee to terrace, and everywhere in-between. Leather upper and insole. Leather and synthetic lining. Synthetic outsole. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 12 oz Product measurements were taken using size 9, width D - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.