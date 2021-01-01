Grandma's Window Shade - Memories and Recipes from a Northwest Childhood Carolyn Lockwood Nordahl Author

GRANDMA'S WINDOW SHADE was up! That meant it was a good day for young Susie to visit with her grandmother in her fragrant kitchen. There tender memories were made, recipes were learned and values were instilled that would help Susie build her own happy home some day. THE WORLD WAS DIFFERENT THEN...Carolyn Lockwood Nordahl, the Susie of these stories, shows that warm and loving homes were the primary goals of most women in the 1950s, and the contented family unit was their ultimate aim. Values to enhance a lifetime were the result... This book captures such memories, as experienced by one young girl in her growing up years in Florence, Oregon, and encourages readers to create their own warm experiences to pass on to future generations. Full of succulent recipes, this book is a practical addition to any kitchen, as well as an inspiring visit to a bygone era.