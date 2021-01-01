Mimi Mothers Day Shirts Grandma Mothers Day Shirt Blessed to Be Called Mimi Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

This Blessed To Be Called Mimi s a nice Mothers Day shirt you can give to your mom, wife, sister, or aunt. A top clothes make a nice gift from men and women. Are you a proud mimi? Show the world how proud you are by wearing this outfit. If you want to show some love and appreciation to your mimi, give her this grandma tshirt. This is a nice tee clothing perfect for grandmas from the kids, boys, girls, toddler and youth. A proud mimi have this t shirt in her collection. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only