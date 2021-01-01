Grandma Bear Matching Christmas Red Plaid Buffalo Family T-Shirt

Grandma bear christmas matching buffalo family pajama gift. Funny xmas pajamas costume bear santa hat red plaid for your siblings, parents, and kids, cousin, father, dad, daddy, papa, grandpa, granddad, or grandfather. Family matching clothes for winter holiday or festive season. Perfect funny gift idea for christmas birthday, ugly christmas, family, adults, mom, dad, brother, sister, son, daughter, grandma, grandpa, mama, papa, husband, wife, aunt, uncle. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem