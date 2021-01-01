Grandin 1 - Light Plug In Armed Sconce
Description
Features:Dimmable when used with ELV dimmer switchProduct Type: Armed SconceDry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: DampWhat is Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: This indicates whether the fixture is safe to use in dry locations, damp locations (moist environments), or wet locations (direct exposure to water).Shade Included: YesShade Material: GlassShade Color: ClearShade Shape: Drum / CylinderFabric Type: Hand Blown Glass: NoFixture Material: MetalMaterial Details: Wood Type: Number of Lights: 1Dimmable: YesDimmer Switch Included: NoDimmable Light Included: Integrated LED: NoIntegrated LED Wattage: Integrated LED Brightness (Lumens): Integrated LED Color Temperature: Integrated LED Color Rendering Index (CRI): Integrated LED Rated Lifespan: Range of Fixture - Maximum LED: Range of Fixture - Minimum LED: What is Integrated LED: Bulb Included: YesNumber of Bulbs Included: 1EU Energy Efficiency Class: Bulb Type: Incandescent;LEDIncandescent Equivalent Wattage: 60Edison Bulb: YesWattage: 4Brightness (Lumens): 400Bulb Shape: StandardBulb Shape Code: A23Bulb Color: Color Temperature (Kelvin): 2700Rated Bulb Life: Bulb Not Included But Required: NoRecommended Bulb Shape: Recommended Bulb Shape Code: Maximum Wattage (per bulb): 60Bulb Base: E26/Medium (Standard)Finish: Dark BronzePower Source: Plug-inSwitch Included: NoSwitch Type: Switch Location: Country of Origin: ChinaLight Direction: DownGlass Component: YesGlass Type: Back Plate Included: YesCord Included: YesCord Color: BlackCord Cover Included: NoCrystal Component: NoCrystal Color: Crystal Type: Real Crystal: Purposeful Distressing Type: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseSuitable for Bathroom Vanity Area: YesSmart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: Spefications:BS 476 Compliant: ISO 14000 Certified: ADA Compliant: ISO 14001 Certified: ISO 9000 Certified: UL Listed: YesISO 9001 Certified: Dark Sky Compliant: NoWhat is UL Listed: The Underwriters Laboratories (UL) is an independent product safety certification organization that provides products with dry, damp, or wet location ratings.CALGreen Compliant: TAA Compliant: YesStiftung Warentest Note: FIRA Certified: TÜV Rheinland Certified: Title 20 - California Code of Regulations: YesTitle 24 Compliant: YesEnergy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: Green Compliance: Energy or Water Efficiency Certifications: NoEnergy Star Compliant: USDA BioBased Product: NoCarbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: NoCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoEnvironmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: GreenSpec: CPG Compliant: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: NoEU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: EcoLogo Certified: GreenSeal Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: NoIndoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: GREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 7.36Overall Width - Side to Side: 3.5Overall Depth - Front to Back: 11.5Sha