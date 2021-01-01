From vickerman
Vickerman 25' Grand Teton Artificial Christmas Garland with 300 Clear Lights
Advertisement
Create a festive atmosphere year after year with a quality Vickerman 25' x 18" Grand Teton Garland Dura-Lit 300CL. With its 750 tips and 300 clear lights, this beautiful 25' decoration is sure to add holiday cheer wherever you put it. Trim a tree, the door or a wall with this versatile light up accessory. The artificial Christmas garland brings the evergreen color to your home. Simple to use, the clear lights will match a range of decors to brighten your space. The pre-lit Christmas garland is designed for indoor use and is constructed so that if one bulb burns out the rest will still shine bright.