From sierra sleep by ashley
Grand Isle Plush White California King Mattress
Comfort level: plush15" profile3/4" high density quilt foam2" high-density plush zoned sculpted pressure relief foam2" high-density plush upholstery grade body foam1/2" high-density 3 lb. gel memory foam lumbar supportPower packed wrapped coil unitAshley edge "steel encased"; 2 perimeter rows of 13-gauge wrapped coils for edge support1" high-density base foam10-year limited warrantyState recycling fee may applyFoundation/box spring available, sold separatelyNote: Purchasing mattress and foundation from two different brands voids warranty.Love a plush, pillowy feel, but need a higher level of support? Look no further than this plush California king mattress. Five different levels of high-density foam"including plush pressure-relieving foam and gel memory foam for temperature regulation"work in concert to provide the ideal balance of comfort and support. Rest assured, a power packed wrapped steel unit offers reinforced structural support where you need it most, while 13-gauge wrapped coils provide edge support for a larger sleep surface and supportive sitting surface. Foundation/box spring available, sold separately.