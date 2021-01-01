From pendleton
Pendleton Grand Canyon National Park Pillow Dog Bed w/Removable Cover, Small
The Pendleton Grand Canyon National Park Dog Bed is the paw-fect Arizona inspired color palette to match your rugged pooch. As your furry friend drifts off to dreams filled with tranquil sunsets and beautiful red rocks, the lofted bed will provide unbeatable support and comfort. The elevated shape keeps your pup lifted off the cold floor for a more peaceful, cozy slumber while the combination of colors brings a little piece of the Grand Canyon right into your home. You’ll love the removable cover that zips right off for an easy clean as well as the channel chambered liners that prevent the inner filling from shifting around.