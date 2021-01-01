From grand meadows
Grand Meadows Grand Calm Pellets Horse Supplement, 5-lb tub
Advertisement
For horses who are anxious, spooky, tense and easily distracted, the Grand Meadows Grand Calm Horse Supplement may help to promote a relaxed, focused state. This supplement contains a pure form of theanine that promotes a relaxed but alert mental state. Vitamin B-1 also supports your horse’s nervous system. Plus, magnesium from four different sources promotes a calm demeanor for fewer hold-on-for-dear-life moments and a more enjoyable ride for you both. This supplement can benefit horses who are nervous or tense, and it’s a great option for moody mares, too. The pelleted form is easy to feed and encourages even picky eaters to clean up every bit.