From northland frames and gifts
Grammy and Us Picture Frame
Advertisement
Features:Perfect giftFrame Type: Single Picture FrameSet: NoNumber of Frames: Picture Capacity: 1Mount Type: TabletopColor: OakFrame Material: WoodMaterial Details: Style: TraditionalOrientation: HorizontalDesign Features: MatteShape: RectangleTheme: Picture Insertion Type: Snap inSilver Plated: NoPersonalizable: NoFoldable: NoCurved: NoBatteries Required: NoNumber of Batteries Needed: Batteries Included: Battery Type: Life Stage: Adult;KidCountry of Origin: United StatesMirrored: NoPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSeason: Holiday / Occasion: No HolidaySpefications:California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoISTA 3A or 6A Certified: Composite Wood Product (CWP): NoCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Chemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: CSA Certified: CPSIA Compliant: Dimensions:Picture Size: 4" x 6";5" x 7"Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 5Overall Width - Side to Side: 7Overall Depth - Front to Back: 1Overall Product Weight: 1.5Assembly:Warranty: