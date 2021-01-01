Engaging tonal colors and lush textures highlight the decorative charm of the Grammercy shag area rug in geometric designs. These moroccan stylish and so versatile carpets add warmth to country, mod or boho-chic decor. Grammercy Livarea rugs are made using plush synthetic yarns in a moderate pile creating a comforting feel underfoot and wonderful sense of dimension. Perfect for your living room, bedroom, kids room, and so family and pet friendly too ECARPETGALLERY Grammercy Liv 7 x 9 Shag Cream Indoor Tribal Area Rug in Off-White | 346442