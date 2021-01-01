From saturday knight
Saturday Knight Grammercy 22 in. x 32 in. Cotton Bath Rug in Navy, Blue
Grammercy is part of the Vern Yip by SKL Home Collection. This collaboration with famed interior designer, Vern Yip, and SKL Home, brings a modern twist to traditional patterns, mixing fashion and function. This plush frame-loomed rug features a wider ribbed-like weave along the border. With a solid color and simplistic styling, this rug is versatile for use in bath, kitchen or any room you choose and is machine washable/dryable for easy care. Shop the coordinating Grammercy rug collection for other sizes and colors. SKL Home brings personality, fun and flair to the most intimate spaces in your home with products ranging from bath accessories and shower curtains, to towels, curtains and beyond. Whether your style is upbeat and modern, or classic and coz. y, SKL Home provides a look to compliment almost any decor. Combining 40+ years' experience, global design inspiration and premium fabrications, SKL Home continues to lead the way in home accessories. Color: Navy.