Lafayette 148 New York, Plus Size Gramercy Pant

Front seam elongates stylish tailored trousers Banded waist Concealed side zip Seamed paneling Tapered leg Rise, about 10 Inseam, about 29 Polyamide/elastane Dry clean Imported ABOUT THE BRAND Named after its original address, Lafayette 148 New York was founded in 1996 with the intention to create an inclusive line of beautifully crafted clothing for women. The labels sophisticated designs are a result of top-of-the-line fabrics, clean silhouettes and superior craftsmanship.