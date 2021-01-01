Grain Pendant Light by Muuto - Color: Brown - Finish: Cream - (MGRAPDLP/NATU)

Advertisement
Minimal with touch of modern Scandinavian design, the Grain Pendant Light from Muuto keeps the home's design simple yet stylish. Sporting a simple bell-shaped shade that's texturized by the bamboo and other environmentally friendly materials made under high-pressure casting and complete with a matching rubber cord, the modern pendant light is an easy addition to any modern space. Great for any room in the home, whether that be the kitchen, living room, or dining room the modern pendant will not only enhance the space it occupies with its sleek design, but ensure lasting quality as its bulb is capable of lasting up to 10,000 hours. Muuto gives a new perspective on modern pendants and lamps. Derived from the Finnish word muutos, meaning new perspective, Muuto is firmly rooted in Scandinavian design. The brand hand-picks the best designers from Sweden, Norway, Finland and Denmark. Muuto gives designers the freedom to express their personal design philosophy. From the very beginning, the two founders of Muuto Peter Bonnen and Kristian Byrge were highly ambitious. They strive to have their products represented in leading design shops all around the world. Objects made sublime through new perspectives, enjoyed across the world, representing the best of Scandinavian design today. Shape: Dome. Color: Brown. Finish: Nature