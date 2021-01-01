From by nature pet foods
By Nature Pet Foods Grain-Free Turkey & Duck Recipe Dry Dog Food, 4-lb bag
By Nature Pet Foods Turkey & Duck Meal Recipe Grain-Free Dry Dog Food is super tasty and designed to be highly palatable to appeal even to your picky pup. This grain-free formula includes premium ingredients like turkey, apple cider vinegar, coconut oil, and dried spinach and blueberries for paw-some health benefits. An enhanced probiotic blend supports healthy, happy tummies and digestive systems. All of these ingredients are slow cooked to maximize the nutrient retention in the food. This means your dog receives the nutrition and energy he needs for tail-wagging games of fetch and long walks by your side. This slow cooking process also helps to boost the food’s flavor, encouraging your furbaby to clean up every meal.