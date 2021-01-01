AvoDerm Grain-Free Salmon Entree Salmon Consomme Canned Cat Food, 3-oz, case of 24

Nourish your kitty’s wild side with the AvoDerm Grain-Free Salmon Entree Salmon Consomme Canned Cat Food. The recipe starts with salmon and salmon broth as the first ingredients so it’s got plenty of protein for your little carnivore. Then, it’s boosted with the superfood goodness of avocados, so every bite is packed with vitamins, antioxidants, phytonutrients and omegas for a glowing skin and coat and overall well-being. Plus, it’s a complete and balanced diet for cats of all ages in every can, and it’s drenched in a tongue-smacking consomme even picky eaters dive into, whiskers first!