CANIDAE Grain-Free PURE Ancestral Fish Formula Freeze-Dried Raw Coated Dry Dog Food, 20-lb bag
With CANIDAE Grain-Free Pure Ancestral Fish Formula, you don’t have to choose between salmon or whitefish—now your adult dog can have them both, plus so much more! This tasty, protein-packed recipe contains 3.4 pounds of fish ingredients including salmon, mackerel, whitefish, pollock and tuna. Not only is this freeze-dried kibble made without grains, corn, wheat, soy, potatoes, chicken or red meat, but it also contains HealthPLUS Solutions—a nutritional trio of probiotics, antioxidants and omega 6 and 3 fatty acids. To top it all off, each batch is raw-coated with freeze-dried raw salmon for an irresistible taste that even the finickiest canines are sure to enjoy!