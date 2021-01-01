From balmain
Balmain Grain De Poudre Double-Breasted Jacket
Tailored double-breasted jacket crafted of luxurious wool with grain de Poudre finish. Peak lapels Long sleeves Double-breasted button closure Zip pockets at hips 100% wool Dry clean Imported SIZE & FIT About 35" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size 4 ABOUT THE BRAND In 1945, founder Pierre Balmain made his well-received debut of opulent, ultra-feminine designs. Known today for its iconic blazers, impeccably constructed dresses and signature fragrances, the brand continues its dedication to masterful tailoring and elegance under the helm of Creative Director Olivier Rousteing. Designer Rtw - Balmain > Balmain > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Balmain. Color: Khaki. Size: 6.