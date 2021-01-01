Graham & Brown Tuscan Sunshine Resistance Ultra Matt Emulsion 1 gal Interior Paint

Advertisement
Tuscan Sunshine Resistance Ultra Matt Emulsion 4LWarming and inviting, the beautiful shade of Tuscan Sunshine exudes happiness, enlightenment and joy. Be on trend and pair with hues of gray or navy, such as Exposed or Notte. Our matt ultra durable paint has been specially formulated to give a permanently matt finish to your walls even after cleaning. Independent testing shows a 5/5 rating for drip and spill resistance as well as resistance to sheen when being rubbed, making it perfect for use in kitchens, bathrooms, and hallways and those other high traffic areas.