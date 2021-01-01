Graham & Brown Teal The Show Matt Emulsion 1 gal Interior Paint

Teal The Show Durable Matt Emulsion 4LAdd the wow factor with the impactful Teal the Show paint. This beautiful teal is the perfect balance of green and blue hues. Style with copper accessories to add a sophisticated glamour. Our matt ultra durable paint has been specially formulated to give a permanently matt finish to your walls even after cleaning. Independent testing shows a 5/5 rating for drip and spill resistance as well as resistance to sheen when being rubbed, making it perfect for use in kitchens, bathrooms, and hallways and those other high traffic areas.