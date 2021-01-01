Graham & Brown Terrazzo Resistance Ultra Matt Emulsion 1 gal Interior Paint

Advertisement
Representative of the deepest shards within a Terrazzo design, this deep blue is the one of the darkest within the Graham and Brown collection. This shade still has red glimmers within, so creates an almost royal, regal demeanor. Our matt ultra durable paint has been specially formulated to give a permanently matt finish to your walls even after cleaning. Independent testing shows a 5/5 rating for drip and spill resistance as well as resistance to sheen when being rubbed, making it perfect for use in kitchens, bathrooms, and hallways and those other high traffic areas.