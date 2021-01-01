Graham & Brown Sally Cinnamon Gloss Lacquer 1 Quart Interior Paint

Sally Cinnamon Gloss Laqcuer 1LSally Cinnamon is the perfect dark gray. Created with the ideal balance of red, green and blue, but with higher pigments of yellow, this wonderful shade is slightly warmer than most. Use in larger areas to create an impact. Our matt ultra durable paint has been specially formulated to give a permanently matt finish to your walls even after cleaning. Independent testing shows a 5/5 rating for drip and spill resistance as well as resistance to sheen when being rubbed, making it perfect for use in kitchens, bathrooms, and hallways and those other high traffic areas.