From g&b paint
Graham & Brown Notte Resistance Ultra Matt Emulsion 1 gal Interior Paint
Notte Resistance Ultra Matt Emulsion 4LNotte translates as night, which resembles this perfect midnight blue. Notte is rich, deep and intriguing. This smooth, on trend color is ideal for a bold statement wall color. Our matt ultra durable paint has been specially formulated to give a permanently matt finish to your walls even after cleaning. Independent testing shows a 5/5 rating for drip and spill resistance as well as resistance to sheen when being rubbed, making it perfect for use in kitchens, bathrooms, and hallways and those other high traffic areas. Our matt ultra durable paint has been specially formulated to give a permanently matt finish to your walls even after cleaning. Independent testing shows a 5/5 rating for drip and spill resistance as well as resistance to sheen when being rubbed, making it perfect for use in kitchens, bathrooms, and hallways and those other high traffic areas.