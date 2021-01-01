Graham & Brown Londinium Resistance Ultra Matt Emulsion 1 gal Interior Paint

Advertisement
Travel back to Roman London with the classic shade, Londinium. Gripping and strong, this characteristic gray is demanding and full bodied. Pair with crisp G&B white for a metropolitan look, or fresh Watercolor for a millennial feel. Our matt ultra durable paint has been specially formulated to give a permanently matt finish to your walls even after cleaning. Independent testing shows a 5/5 rating for drip and spill resistance as well as resistance to sheen when being rubbed, making it perfect for use in kitchens, bathrooms, and hallways and those other high traffic areas. Our matt ultra durable paint has been specially formulated to give a permanently matt finish to your walls even after cleaning. Independent testing shows a 5/5 rating for drip and spill resistance as well as resistance to sheen when being rubbed, making it perfect for use in kitchens, bathrooms, and hallways and those other high traffic areas.