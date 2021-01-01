Graham & Brown Jewel In The Crown Matt Emulsion 1 gal Interior Paint

Jewel in the crown, formerly used as a term to describe India’s place in the British Empire, this color embraces the culture of India’s palette. Rich, opulent and regal, Jewel in the crown catches the attention of anyone when used in a room. In a well-lit room, this shade radiates blue, whilst in lower light, reflects green hues. Our matt ultra durable paint has been specially formulated to give a permanently matt finish to your walls even after cleaning. Independent testing shows a 5/5 rating for drip and spill resistance as well as resistance to sheen when being rubbed, making it perfect for use in kitchens, bathrooms, and hallways and those other high traffic areas.