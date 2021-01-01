Graham & Brown Firework Eggshell 1 Quart Interior Paint

Firework is reminiscent of the dark, moody nights of bonfire night, with all fireworks have been and gone, and the calmness of the smoky sky is all that’s left to be seen. This rich, classic navy is ideal for creating a modern, dramatic atmosphere in your home. Pair with copper accessories to create a modern, slightly more masculine sense. Our matt ultra durable paint has been specially formulated to give a permanently matt finish to your walls even after cleaning. Independent testing shows a 5/5 rating for drip and spill resistance as well as resistance to sheen when being rubbed, making it perfect for use in kitchens, bathrooms, and hallways and those other high traffic areas.