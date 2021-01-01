Graham & Brown Custard Cream Eggshell 1 Quart Interior Paint

The soft buttery tones of our Custard Cream paint are ideal for a living room if you want to create your very own cozy place to relax and unwind. Pair with soft colors such as light yellow and cream, with pops of bright color to really make a statement. Our matt ultra durable paint has been specially formulated to give a permanently matt finish to your walls even after cleaning. Independent testing shows a 5/5 rating for drip and spill resistance as well as resistance to sheen when being rubbed, making it perfect for use in kitchens, bathrooms, and hallways and those other high traffic areas.