Graham & Brown Canvas Eggshell 1 Quart Interior Paint

Like the plain, blank woven fabric used in many of our wall arts, Canvas is a flawless starched neutral hue. Deep and classic, this shade is ideal for creating a sophisticated and delicate finish. Our matt ultra durable paint has been specially formulated to give a permanently matt finish to your walls even after cleaning. Independent testing shows a 5/5 rating for drip and spill resistance as well as resistance to sheen when being rubbed, making it perfect for use in kitchens, bathrooms, and hallways and those other high traffic areas.