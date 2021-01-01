From g&b paint
Graham & Brown Brave Resistance Ultra Matt Emulsion 1 gal Interior Paint
Brave Resistance Ultra Matt Emulsion 4LBrave is the perfect, rich, mid blue which will pair with many Graham and Brown wallpaper designs. With red pigments, Brave appears bluer than Contrast. This inky navy is ideal for creating a contemporary haven by being styled with copper accessories. Our matt ultra durable paint has been specially formulated to give a permanently matt finish to your walls even after cleaning. Independent testing shows a 5/5 rating for drip and spill resistance as well as resistance to sheen when being rubbed, making it perfect for use in kitchens, bathrooms, and hallways and those other high traffic areas.