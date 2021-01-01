From frye
Frye Grady Jodhpur
The Frye Grady Jodphur boot offers a refreshing update to both your professional and casual looks. Leather upper. Leather type is stated in the color name. Easy slip-on design with elastic gore side panels for a comfortable, secure fit. Inside zipper closure for easy on and off. GoodyearÂ® welt construction for long-lasting durability. Leather lining for a comfortable next-to-skin feel. Lightly cushioned leather footbed for all-day comfort. Durable leather outsole and rubber heel tab for reliable traction. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 1 lb 10 oz Circumference: 11 1 2 in Shaft: 7 in Product measurements were taken using size 11, width D - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.