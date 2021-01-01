From sand & stable
Grady Embossed Bone 12 Piece Dinnerware Set, Service for 4
Advertisement
Tabletops Gallery's Embossed Dinnerware comes in a soft bone off-white color with beautiful understated patterns that compliment and elevate any table setting. The subtle texture the embossing gives enhances the design that was created to survive the test of time. GREAT CRAFTSMANSHIP. The sound of plates breaking can be cause for celebration...unless it's your plate that just hit the floor and broke into a million pieces. Fear not, this set is made with highly durable Vitrified Porcelain that is fired at a much higher temperature making it chip resistant. While dropping them onto a tile floor isn't recommended, this set can take the repeated dropping of heavy knifes or forks. EASY MAINTENANCE. If you hate washing dishes as much as we do don't fret, this set is dishwasher safe. For even more convenience, use them in the microwave, freezer, and oven (up to 400 F). WHAT'S IN THE BOX. In each box you'll find your set of desired beautiful 12 piece dinnerware which includes; 4- 10.5" Dinner Plates, 4- 8" Salad Plates, and 4- 6" Cereal Bowls.