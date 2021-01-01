From baxton studio
Baxton Studio Gradisca Swivel Barstool-Color:Light Beige
Advertisement
Featuring modern and contemporary design, the Gradisca upholstered swivel barstool will be a perfect addition to your kitchen or bar counter. Constructed of solid rubber wood in dark walnut finishing, the barstool will be a nice addition for your warm and cozy kitchen and dining room. Button-tufting cut out backrest, couples with silver nail heads trim around the seat back adds a touch of modern and a little of glamour to this functional barstool. Fully upholstered in polyester fabric, the upholstered barstool is padded throughout for extra comfort. Sit and enjoy a glass of martini with your loved one after a long busy day for a little chit-chat, the Gradisca will instantly create a lovely ambience for the occasions. Made in Malaysia, the barstool requires assembly.