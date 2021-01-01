RAY-BAN 49mm Gradient Round Sunglasses in Gold Red at Nordstrom Rack

Wire accents amplify the retro vibe of round, horn-rimmed glasses outfitted with gradient lenses. . Style: Square. Size: 49-20-140mm (eye-bridge-temple). Frame Material: Acetate/metal. Lens Material: Plastic. 100% UV protection. Made in Italy Proposition 65 is a California regulation that requires special warnings to be presented to customers if a product contains certain quantities of chemicals or toxicants known to the State of California to cause cancer, birth defects, or other reproductive harm.