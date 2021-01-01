Gradient Indigo II by NW Art - Color: Black (152748GG-2)

Advertisement
For an upscale modern touch in any room, decorate with Gradient Indigo II by NW Art. A visually striking composition by artist Nikki Galapon, this piece features miniature greyscale portraits in a dark to light color palette that adds depth and contrast, creating a pleasing three-dimensional appearance. The ideal companion for Gradient Indigo I, this fine-art giclÃ©e looks fabulous on its own or as a diptych wall display in a contemporary space. Partnering with fine artists, NW Art creates beautiful prints to bring life to dull, blank walls. Their extensive image catalogue includes abstract, architectural, and realistic styles capable of complementing a wide range of modern interiors. Using sustainable materials sourced from within the United States and abroad, NW Arts wood frames are predominantly FSC (Forest Stewardship Council) and COC (Chain of Custody) certified. From high-end mediums like fine art paper, chroma and canvas, NW Arts giclees are printed with archival inks to ensure beautiful, quality artwork for years to come. Color: Black.