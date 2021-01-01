From abbey avenue
Abbey Avenue Grace Upholstered Full Platform Bed, Charcoal
Advertisement
The Abbey Avenue grace upholstered Full platform bed in CHARCOAL will modernize your bedroom and make your décor Dreams come to fruition. Metal stud trim perfectly embellishes the sumptuous upholstery. Pair the grace bed with the grace chair to create a cozy reading corner in your bedroom. Euro slats, chrome silver nail head trim, Part of emery collection, ships in one box, no box Spring required, straight Leg feet Wood frame: eucalyptus/plywood; feet: poplar solid wood; Cushion filling: foam Heirloom. The Product Weight is 86 pounds Metal stud trim perfectly embellishes the sumptuous upholstery