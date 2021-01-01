From christopher knight home
Christopher Knight Home Grace Large Square Casual Pouf, Boho, Aqua and Beige Hemp and Cotton
HANDCRAFTED BOHO DESIGN: Our handcrafted poufs are expertly designed and made using a centuries-old method. With a subtle concentric diamond pattern, this lovely pouf is a perfect accessory for any home. HEMP, COTTON, AND CHINDI: Perfectly intertwining hemp, cotton, and chindi our pouf provides a unique design that offers an elaborate weave of braided ropes. This mix of materials provides a stunning texture, adding to its beauty and authenticity. POLYSTYRENE BEADS: This pouf is filled with light, durable, and comfortable polystyrene beads that provide hours of sitting and relaxation. This filling comes in an inner liner, so you don't have to worry about any mess. REMOVABLE COVERS WITH SAFETY ZIPPERS: You can easily remove your pouf cover for cleaning purposes after a long period of use. Just use the childproof safety zippers to unfasten the skin and slip out the inner filling. This product is spot clean only. DIMENSIONS: Choose an accessory that is the perfect size for you and your furniture. This pouf comes in size options of 16.00” W x 16.00” L x 16.00” H and 26.00” W x 26.00” L x 15.00” H. You will love how much your space can transform with the simple addition of this pouf.