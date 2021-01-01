Lovers + Friends Grace Drawstring Pant in Pink. - size XL (also in L) Lovers + Friends Grace Drawstring Pant in Pink. - size XL (also in L) 53% nylon 42% acrylic 5% spandex. Hand wash cold. Elastic drawstring waistband. Brushed rib knit fabric. Item not sold as a set. 13 at the knee narrows to 10 at the leg opening. Imported. LOVF-WP470. AKP10 R20. Constantly inspired by the laid back Los Angeles lifestyle in which the brand was founded, Lovers + Friends exudes ease and wearability, creating an effortlessly chic look that is California cool.