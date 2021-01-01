From itasca books
GPS GL300 GPS Tracker for Vehicles Car Truck RV Equipment Mini Hidden Tracking Device for Kids and Seniors Use with Smartphone and Track RealTime.
Advertisement
Real-Time GPS Tracking: Track vehicles, valuables, and loved ones in real time, 24/7. Our GPS system uses 4G satellite technology to give you an accurate location, whether you are tracking in dense urban areas or on remote country roads. Receive the location data of your tracker directly to a phone, tablet, or computer via our iOS and Android apps. Discreet & Versatile: Compact and concealable, the GL300 is a mini tracker that is just one-inch thick, making it discreet and highly versatile. Its battery lasts up to two-and-a-half weeks, so you wont have to worry about removing it each night to charge. Simply set and activate the tracker and slip it into a backpack or conceal it under a car seat to remotely track movements. Precise Insights, Custom Alerts, & Boundaries: Using cutting-edge GPS technology, the Spytec iOS and Android apps can be customized to send SMS and email alerts anytime the tracker enters or exits a defined zone. You can als