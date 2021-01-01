Juan Valdez Gourmet Selection Organico Ground Coffee, 10 Oz

This 100 percent organic Juan Valdez Gourmet Selection Organico Ground Coffee was grown and handpicked honoring the principles of environmentally-friendly agriculture. It will make a tasty option for your morning wake up call. Juan Valdez ground coffee is a balanced coffee with a flavor that reflects the region's tropical rainforests. It's naturally roasted to provide an intense fragrance that's easy to enjoy. It's simple to prepare so you can have a fresh cup brewed in your home right away. Juan Valdez organic coffee is available in a convenient 10 oz size, offering plenty to enjoy. It's shelf stable for easy storage when not in use. The coffee will make a delightful addition to your breakfast items with its smooth blend and lasting flavor.