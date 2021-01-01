From tramontina
Tramontina Gourmet 5.5 qt. Round Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven in Dark Blue with Lid
Tramontinas Gourmet Enameled Cast Iron 5.5 Qt. Covered Round Dutch Oven is prized by cooks for heat retention and even cooking. This dutch oven will deliver heat slowly to tenderize meats, poultry and vegetables and comes in a vibrant, gradated porcelain enamel exterior finish offering an elegant kitchen to table serving option. The self-basting condensation ridges on lid uniformly collect and direct vapors onto food, so your foods are evenly and thoroughly baked, roasted and slow-simmered for incredible flavors and consistency. Sturdy side handles make for secure lifting and transferring of the oval dutch oven to your table. The heavy-gauge cast-iron covered round Dutch oven cooking surface is coated with off-white, smooth and easy-to-clean PFOA and PTFE-free porcelain enamel. Part of the Tramontina GOURMET collection, a series of timeless products crafted especially for the cooking enthusiast. Color: Dark Blue.