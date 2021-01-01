Popcornopolis Gourmet Popcorn Snacks, 12 Cone Variety Snack Packs (Gift Cone) – Perfect Party Favors Including Zebra Popcorn, Cheddar Cheese Popcorn, Caramel Popcorn, and Kettle Corn Popcorn

POPCORN VARIETY PACK: Enjoy our everyday indulgence popcorn with our 12 cone popcorn snack packs. Each pack includes 3 mini cones each of Zebra Popcorn, Caramel Corn Popcorn, Kettle Corn Popcorn, and Cheddar Cheese Popcorn. Let the party begin! POPPED WITH QUALITY: Our delicious snack variety packs are expertly popped with non-GMO, American-grown kernels that are cooked with certified gluten free ingredients with no high fructose corn syrup for a satisfying crunch every time EYE-POPPING PRESENTATION: Enjoy our signature popcorn cones finished with the iconic Popcornopolis logo and stripes motif. Keep the cones sealed for a delicious crunch for up to 9 months POPCORN PARTY FAVORS: This sweet and salty popcorn mix makes the perfect variety snack pack for every occasion. Whether you want to win the party crowd over or need the perfect birthday treat, our popcorn bags have you covered FROM POPCORNOPOLIS: Made with real ingredients and bursting with flavor, Popcornopolis is gourmet popcorn, made the way it oughta be. These craveable, everyday snacks are an indulgence you can feel good about!