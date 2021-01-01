Gottberg 82" Linen Flared Arm Sofa
Description
Features:Flared armsSolid rubberwood legsHigh density full foam seat cushionsSwatches available: YesProduct Type: SofaDesign: StandardReclining Type: Sleeper Size: Reclining Type Details: Power Reclining Details: Mattress Included: NoUpholstery Material: 100% LinenUpholstery Material Details: Genuine Leather Type: Faux Leather Type: Upholstery Color: Warm GrayLeg Color: Dark brownPattern: Solid ColorWood Species: RubberwoodLeg Material: Solid WoodLeg Material Details: Solid rubberwoodSeat Fill Material: FoamSeat Fill Material Details: High-density foamSeat Type of Bird Feathers: Back Fill Material: FoamBack Fill Material Details: Back Type of Bird Feathers: Removable Cushions: YesRemovable Cushion Location: SeatRemovable Cushion Cover: Reversible Cushions: Toss Pillows Included: NoNumber of Toss Pillows: Toss Pillow Upholstery Material: Toss Pillow Fill Material: Toss Pillow Upholstery Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Toss Pillow Fill Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Storage Included: NoStorage Location: Durability: No Extra ResistanceFire Resistant: Arm Type: Flared ArmSeat Style: Multiple cushion seatBack Type: Cushion backAdjustable Lumbar: NoPosition Lock: Nailhead Trim: NoSkirted: NoSkirt Style: Style: TraditionalWeight Capacity: 1050Country of Origin: United StatesSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseDS Primary Product Style: ModernDS Secondary Product Style: Mid-Century ModernWater Repellant: No ResiliencySpefications:Composite Wood Product (CWP): NoCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Chemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: Contains Flame Retardant Materials: NoTAA Compliant: CALGreen Compliant: BS 7177:2008+A1:2011 Certified: CPSC - 16 CFR 1632 Compliant: GSA Approved: CPSC - 16 CFR 1633 Compliant: Mattress Flammability Testing - Public Occupancy Use: Health Canada - SOR/2016-183 Compliant: ISO 14000 Certified: ISO 14001 Certified: ISO 9000 Certified: ISO 9001 Certified: TÜV Rheinland Certified: ISTA 3A or 6A Certified: ISTA 1A Certified: SCS Certified: BHFTI Upholstered Furniture Flammability Compliant: Lacey Act Compliant: NFPA Compliant: Energy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: Fire Rated: ANSI/BIFMA M7.1 Standard Test Method for Determining VOC Emissions: ANSI/BIFMA X5.4 Lounge & Public Seating: FIRA Certified: CE Certified: Responsibly Sourced Down / Wool Certified: DIN EN 12935 Certified: Down Pass Certified: Responsible Down Standard Certified: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: FSC Certified: SFI Certified: PEFC Certified: ITTO Compliant: Reclaimed Wood: SOFFA Compliant: YesDimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 39Overall Width - Side to Side: 82Overall Depth - Front to Back: 37Seat Height - Floor to Seat: 20.75Seat Width - Side to Side: 65.25Seat Depth - Front to Back: 21.75Arm Height - Floor to Arm: 30Back Height - Seat to Top of Back: 16.25Required Back Clearance to Recline: Fully Reclined Depth - Front to Back: Leg Height - Top to Bottom: 5.5Clearance from Floor to Bottom of Sofa: Minimum Door Width - Side to Side: 30Overall Product Weight: 95Sleeper Sofa: NoSleeper Area Width - Side to Side: Sleeper Area Depth - Front to Back: Sleeper Sofa Mattress Thickness - Top to Bottom: Storage Space Included: NoStorage Space Height - Top to Bottom: Storage Width - Side to Side: Storage Depth - Front to Back: Assembly:Adult Assembly Required: YesWarranty:Commercial Warranty: NoProduct Warranty: YesWarranty Length: 1 YearFull or Limited Warranty: Warranty Details: