Delara GOTS Certified Reversible Print 3-Piece Green Check 100% Organic Cotton King Duvet Cover Set

Our organic printed duvet set is made with GOTS certified organic cotton with no harmful dyes, bleaches, thus making them safe and breathable and - "Best Organic Cotton Duvets". These organic duvets promote quieter healthier sleep and is gentle on the skin. Have dreamy rest with our breathable organic bedding. Organic cotton duvet sets have the natural advantage to keep the skin cool when it's warm and warm when it's cool. It allows excessive body heat to dissipate and normal body heat to remain optimal. Making them "Naturally Cool" unlike conventional cotton or microfiber polyester duvet covers made with petroleum-based fabric that are known to release harmful VOCs and off-gases. Color: Green.