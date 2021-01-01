EDDArt Gothic Spider - Mustache Sugar Skull 1 - Mexican Fan Fun Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Traditional Dia De Los Muertos design by EDDA Froehlich. It will be for those who like to celebrate the Day Of The Dead or for sugar skulls, gothic, spider and Halloween lovers. A perfect gift as an expression of thanks for birthday and all special days HAVE FUN & BE HAPPY with this vintage calavera tattoo. Show it if you want your clothing to say it all. At a horror party, at work, in leisure time with your friends and family! It's an eye-catcher and it will attract attention in a joyful creepy way. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only