Gothic Aesthetic Dark Academia Grunge Creepy Doll Mushrooms T-Shirt

Gothic graphic design for teens, teen girls, boys, men & women who are into occultism, witchcraft, Wicca & occult aesthetic. Edgy grunge, goth, dark vibe & witchy lovers. Anyone who loves psychedelic mystical mushrooms. Occult Gothic Aesthetic Doll Horror Grunge Dark Art. Great birthday & Christmas idea for goth girls, gothic teens, teenagers, moms, hippies. Occult gifts for men, women, goth or emo teen girls and boys. Eboys and egirls goth. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem