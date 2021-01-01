Gossage 3M Polyester Mattress Pad

For added comfort and protection on your bed, use the Alwyn Home Gossage 3M Scotchguard Mattress Pad. This hypoallergenic mattress topper is satisfyingly soft on your skin, giving you a peaceful night's sleep. The 3M easy stain release makes it easier to wash out dirt and stains. Antimicrobial treatment prevents bacteria buildup for odor control, keeping the fabric fresher, longer. Made from ultra-soft microfiber with a hypoallergenic polyester filling, this mattress pad is also OEKO-TEX certified, meaning it does not contain any harmful substances or chemicals, ensuring quality comfort and wellness. Size: Twin XL